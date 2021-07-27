Rakon (RKN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $451,993.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $122.30 million and $451,993.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00226529 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rakon Coin Profile

RKN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

