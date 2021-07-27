Ravencoin Classic 24-Hour Volume Tops $55,193.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $55,193.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,900.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.93 or 0.05910374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.52 or 0.01285959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.00349931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00128032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.00587537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00350942 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00268903 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.