Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.70.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.30%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

