Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

