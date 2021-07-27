RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,115. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $468.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

