RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $76.10 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

RMAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 1,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 million, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

