Realio Network (RIO) Hits One Day Volume of $523,159.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $523,159.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.