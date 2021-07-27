Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Topaz Energy (TPZEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS: TPZEF) recently:

7/19/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Topaz Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Topaz Energy is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPZEF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

