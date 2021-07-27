Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):
- 7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 –
- 6/10/2021 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.