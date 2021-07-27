Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

