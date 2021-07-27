Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Julius Bär Gruppe (JBAXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS: JBAXY) recently:

7/22/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/22/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/22/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/7/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/6/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/29/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/4/2021 – Julius Bär Gruppe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JBAXY stock remained flat at $$12.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,435. Julius Bär Gruppe AG has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

