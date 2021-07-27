Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maple Leaf Foods (MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50.

7/7/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MFI stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.72. 279,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5832167 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.