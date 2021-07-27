Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS: JMPLY) recently:

7/14/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

7/12/2021 – Johnson Matthey was given a new $88.95 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – Johnson Matthey was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2021 – Johnson Matthey was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.