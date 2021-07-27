Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Redwood Trust posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,066.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

RWT stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

