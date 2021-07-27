Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $10.47 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $922,135.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00103447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.16 or 0.99863617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00813923 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

