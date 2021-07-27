Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.42. 200,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $485.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

