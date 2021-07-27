Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 908,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 546,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,298,000 after acquiring an additional 397,081 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 491,212 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.