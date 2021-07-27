Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

