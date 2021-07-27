Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 4,923 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 237,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,308. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

