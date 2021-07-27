Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

