Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 33,747 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASUR opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.