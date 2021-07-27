Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CAI International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in CAI International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAI International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CAI International by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

