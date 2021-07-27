Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Marin Software worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 252.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 131,906 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.29. Marin Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 73.86% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

