Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOSC. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

