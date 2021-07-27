Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Secoo were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SECO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Secoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Secoo alerts:

Shares of SECO stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. Secoo Holding Limited has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.46.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.