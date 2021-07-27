Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sotherly Hotels were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

