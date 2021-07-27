Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.44 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

