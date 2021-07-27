Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 4,716.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. BNP Paribas cut Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

