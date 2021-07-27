Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $284.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cummins’ impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network along with efforts to ramp up its capabilities in fuel cell and hydrogen technology bode well. Acquisition of Hydrogenic Corp, and strategic partnerships with Daimler, NPROXX, Isuzu and Iberdrola are set to drive Cummins' prospects. Upbeat 2021 sales outlook, healthy balance sheet and safe dividend history are other positives. However, Cummins’ New Power segment is suffering from continuous losses amid high product and technology-related expenses. Also, Cummins anticipates a 7% reduction in demand for the light-duty truck market. Rising capex and high launch and operating cost are likely to dent Cummins’ margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

7/14/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $255.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

