Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Community Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Community by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.