Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of America (BAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) recently:

7/21/2021 – Bank of America was given a new $37.69 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Bank of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Bank of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic acquisitions and efforts to manage expenses will continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Moreover, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding financials. Further, the company will keep enhancing shareholder value through sustained capital deployments. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve signaling no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, muted lending scenario remains a major near-term concern.”

6/15/2021 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Bank of America is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

