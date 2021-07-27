Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE:REZI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

