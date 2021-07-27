RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RSPI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 656,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals
