RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 87.5% in July

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSPI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 656,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.