Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.06.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

