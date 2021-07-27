Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Retail Properties of America has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.