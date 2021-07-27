Reviewing Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cabot and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 1 1 5 0 2.57 Atotech 0 6 5 0 2.45

Cabot currently has a consensus price target of $74.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Atotech has a consensus price target of $24.11, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Atotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot and Atotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $2.61 billion 1.17 -$238.00 million $2.08 26.05 Atotech $1.23 billion 3.89 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.31

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Atotech. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot -5.17% 19.21% 6.12% Atotech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Cabot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cabot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabot beats Atotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites. It also provides specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; fumed alumina used in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries; and aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. In addition, the company offers activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; and activated carbon solutions for activated carbon injection in coal-fired utilities, mobile water filter units, and carbon reactivation services. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

