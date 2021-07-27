Reviewing Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) & CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 3.03% 42.87% 11.76% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

This table compares Murphy USA and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $11.26 billion 0.35 $386.10 million $13.08 11.24 CarLotz $118.63 million 4.45 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.04

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy USA and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 0 1 0 2.00 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Summary

Murphy USA beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

