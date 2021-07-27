Reviewing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rafael alerts:

28.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rafael and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 179.41 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.82 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

Rafael has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Risk & Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rafael and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Rafael on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.