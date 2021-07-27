REVV Price Tops $0.16 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $45.67 million and $2.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.