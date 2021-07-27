Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 3,364.3% in July

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 3,364.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RXLSF opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

