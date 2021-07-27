Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 3,364.3% in July

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 3,364.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of RXLSF opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. Rexel has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $20.95.
About Rexel
