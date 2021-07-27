Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.490-0.540 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.090-0.110 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.