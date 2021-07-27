Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 350,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,375. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.38.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $40,076,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.