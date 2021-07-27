RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.58 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.51.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.96. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$23.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

