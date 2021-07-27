Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.50.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $368.93 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

