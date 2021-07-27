Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $305.16 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

