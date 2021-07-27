Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

