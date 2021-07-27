Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

