Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $478,727.00

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 105.1% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $679,455.39 and approximately $478,727.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00105146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00130969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.05 or 0.99830468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00827373 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

