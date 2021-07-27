Rollins Financial Acquires 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,949,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,067 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,901. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

