Rollins Financial Buys 278 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.95. 51,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,988. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

