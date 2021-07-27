Rollins Financial Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.82. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,254. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

